Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 56,752 shares.The stock last traded at $150.35 and had previously closed at $143.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.