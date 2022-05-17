GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.59. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GT Biopharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GT Biopharma by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GT Biopharma by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 217,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

