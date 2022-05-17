Guardian Capital LP Makes New $223,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 426,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,526,000 after buying an additional 178,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $224.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,830. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

