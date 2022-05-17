Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Gulf Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
