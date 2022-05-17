GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. 18,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,035. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.