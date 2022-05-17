H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 101.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,493,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 752,786 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 28.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. H.I.G. Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

