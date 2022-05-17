Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE HAE traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.