Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $102,946.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00513488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,227.56 or 1.82909607 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

