Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 30.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $654,323.35 and approximately $48,800.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00520783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,483.54 or 1.72424370 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

