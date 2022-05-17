Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,745,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,890,000 after purchasing an additional 607,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

