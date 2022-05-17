Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 6,516,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,663. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

