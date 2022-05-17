Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Buys 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $19.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,301.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,730.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.