Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,060

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,382 ($17.04).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 873 ($10.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 804.80 ($9.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,745 ($21.51). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 985.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($30,637.30).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

