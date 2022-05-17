Hart Angela E. Major Buys 1,500 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $23.07. 161,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,989. The company has a market cap of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

