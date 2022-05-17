Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,448,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,162 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hayward were worth $38,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 345.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,491,883 shares of company stock worth $117,891,878. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

