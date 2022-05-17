HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

ALPN opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

