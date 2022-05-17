HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 266.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,790. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 586,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

