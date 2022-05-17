Head-To-Head Analysis: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) & Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $126.65 million 1.27 -$50.67 million ($1.25) -2.87 Energy Fuels $3.18 million 291.73 $1.54 million $0.02 296.00

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Sand and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -37.42% -21.01% -13.81% Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25%

Volatility and Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Smart Sand on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

