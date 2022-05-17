Head-To-Head Comparison: Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Logiq alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Logiq.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.20 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Augmedix $22.17 million 3.39 -$17.85 million ($0.60) -3.35

Logiq has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Augmedix -80.54% -659.07% -59.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logiq beats Augmedix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.