Head to Head Comparison: Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) versus Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) and Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Adhera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -27.48% -26.08% Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -6,513.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and Adhera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.79 million ($1.33) -1.20 Adhera Therapeutics $250,000.00 4.76 -$6.35 million ($0.60) -0.11

Adhera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sensei Biotherapeutics. Sensei Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adhera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sensei Biotherapeutics and Adhera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 681.25%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Adhera Therapeutics.

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways. The company also develops SNS-101, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer; and SNS-401-NG, an ImmunoPhage vaccine targeting multiple tumor antigens. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to research and develop Merkel cell carcinoma vaccine. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Adhera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

