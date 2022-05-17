Head to Head Survey: MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) vs. ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.00% 20.12% 11.54%

94.7% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MedX and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $1.12 billion 3.96 $114.76 million $3.48 38.33

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MedX and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 3 2 0 2.40

ExlService has a consensus target price of $146.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than MedX.

Risk & Volatility

MedX has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedX (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. In addition, the company provides data-driven and digital enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting, and customer experience management to clients primarily in the banking and capital markets, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and communications, manufacturing and retail and business services industries. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

