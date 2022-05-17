Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,115. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

