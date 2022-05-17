Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00112487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00336252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

