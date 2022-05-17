HempCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 53.9% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $341,449.19 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,504.67 or 1.00079210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,197,913 coins and its circulating supply is 266,062,763 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

