HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $32.81

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $30.11. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 6,239 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.58.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

