HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Trading Down 3.8%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.80. 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The firm has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.

About HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

