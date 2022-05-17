HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ) Trading Up 0.3%

HNZ Group Inc. (TSE:HNZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.75.

Get HNZ Group alerts:

About HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ)

HNZ Group Inc provides helicopter transportation and related support services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, the United States, Norway, and Southeast Asia. The company operates through four segments: Offshore Helicopter Transportation, Onshore Helicopter Transportation, Helicopter Repair and Maintenance, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.