Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

