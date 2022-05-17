Howard D. Schultz Buys 72,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SBUX traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,428,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.