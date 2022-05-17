Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 1,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC increased its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Get Rating ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

