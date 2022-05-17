Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.2 days.

Shares of HULCF stock remained flat at $$7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Hulic has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

