Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.52

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 1309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $5,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $158,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 234.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

