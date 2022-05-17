iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$80.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.05.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$64.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

