IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.23. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$14.80. The firm has a market cap of C$407.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

