Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $127,746.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00522555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,332.52 or 1.83525337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00109399 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,654,447 coins and its circulating supply is 61,771,315 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

