IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.55). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,034.13% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

