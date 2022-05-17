Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.08.
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $233.74. 1,468,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.59 and a 200-day moving average of $349.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina has a 52 week low of $208.35 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
