IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,071. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 708.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IMAX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 92,462 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 637,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.