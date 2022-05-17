Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $73,621 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 4,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

