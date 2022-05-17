Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

INVVY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.11. Indivior has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 71.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Indivior will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

