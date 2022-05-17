Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,959,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 548,410 shares during the quarter. Infinera accounts for 1.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Infinera worth $95,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 336,289 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 335,528 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,144,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 93,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

