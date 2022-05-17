Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. 5,750,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,918,232. The company has a market capitalization of $470.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

