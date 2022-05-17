Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.27) to £120 ($147.93) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 6,447,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,074. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

