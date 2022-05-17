Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.72. 10,053,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

