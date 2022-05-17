Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of WMT traded down $16.86 on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. 44,097,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $361.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.