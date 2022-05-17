Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.86. 2,801,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,163. The company has a market capitalization of $329.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.44 and its 200 day moving average is $353.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

