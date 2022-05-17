Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,134 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,633. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

