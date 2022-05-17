Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. 3,966,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

