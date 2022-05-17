Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,691 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $114.54. 9,169,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,474. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

