Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $15,085,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.12. 3,343,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

